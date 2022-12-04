Reports are emerging that General Motors is planning to spin off its Corvette marque as an individual sub-brand, with whispers of an all-electric four-door coupe and SUV set to arrive by 2025.

The news comes from Car and Driver, suggesting General Motors is looking to launch Corvette as a sub brand in 2025, which will be spearheaded by the release of an EV coupe and SUV.

That report quotes a source from General Motors Tech Center who has reportedly seen the proposals first hand and says that “Corvette is not just a brand, it’s a constantly evolving system paired with a dramatically different user experience”.

They added that “the aim is not to beat Taycan and Cayenne at their own game but to create three American legends capable of breaking new ground by making the essence of Corvette scalable”.

Rumours state that GM’s proposal included details of high energy density batteries, super fast software, a patented cooling concept, fast-spinning electric motors, an 800-volt electrical system that provides up to 350kW of charging power, a two-speed transmission, brake-by-wire, multi-mode four-wheel steering and torque vectoring.

The report comes just a week after Chevrolet took the wraps off a four-door electric FNR-XE concept, which has been designed for sale in the Chinese market, and comes riding on the same platform you’ll find underneath the Silverado EV and the battery-electric Hummer. It suggests the company is taking a serious look at the viability of a battery-electric sedan.