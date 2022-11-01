2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio facelift revealed, confirmed for Australia

Alfa Romeo has unveiled a fairly extensive update for its Giulia and Stelvio mid-size range for 2023, introducing a new-look Trilobo grille and more sophisticate headlights while bringing in new levels of technology.

The Giulia has been on sale now since 2015, and it’s still based on the same Giorgio platform. In other words, it is about time for an all-new generation. Its predecessor, the 159, was in production for seven years as well. Meanwhile its SUV sibling, the Stelvio, has been on sale since 2016.

Instead of an all-new generation though Alfa Romeo is giving these stylish nameplates a freshened-up design, where new matrix LED headlights dominate the front end, with a toned-down grille in the middle.

Inside, the driver is presented with a new 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, offering Evolved, Relax and Heritage display modes. A touch-screen media interface resides on the main fascia, offering over-the-updates, and Alfa Connected Services for remote communication with the car.

Just two trim levels will be offered with the new models, including the Super and the Ti. The Super will be available with a sporty Sprint pack, while the Ti will be available with the Veloce pack.

Three powertrain choices will be produced, although specific market region availability is yet to be confirmed. There’s an entry-level turbo-diesel producing 118kW, a 206kW turbo-petrol, and 154kW turbo-diesel. Rear- and all-wheel drive configurations will be offered on the two upper-spec engines.

To celebrate the arrival of the updated models, Alfa Romeo is launching a special Competizione series, adding Moon Light grey paintwork with a matt finish, red brake calipers, 21-inch alloy wheels, and privacy glass tinting for that sinister theme. There’s also a premium Harman/Kardon sound system inside.

Alfa Romeo says the new models will be available from February, 2023, with the first Australian deliveries scheduled for the first half of the year.