Naran unveils ‘The Naran’; all-new 1000hp super sports car

Looking to buy a super fast and very exclusive front-engined super sports car from a company you’ve never heard of? You’re in luck. A company called Naran Automotive has just unveiled The Naran, that might be of interest.

It’s a 2+2 coupe that promises a 0-60mph time of under 3.0 seconds and a top speed of over 370km/h. It’s set to achieve this thanks to a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that belts out 781kW (1048hp). The engine is developed by Racing Dynamics, a manufacturer with 40 years of experience, including working with brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce.

Naran Automotive says it has pulled together a team of world-class partners to create its first vehicle. For example, the design has been created by Wyn Design, perhaps best known for spawning the crazy styling of the Apollo IE. Meanwhile the interior has been packaged together with help from Kate Montgomery, a former Aston Martin Lagonda designer.

The powertrain consists of a twin-turbo V8, as mentioned, built in Germany, which feeds into an all-wheel drive system. However, drivers can switch to rear-wheel drive if they dare, for a more engaging and no doubt challenging drive experience. Naran hasn’t mentioned what transmission is used.

As for the handling, it’s assisted by a full Ohlins four-way adjustable race-style suspension setup, providing various settings so the driver can adapt to various circuits and conditions. There’s also a “race grade” hydraulic steering system, and high performance carbon ceramic brakes.

Naran is planning to build just 49 examples of the Naran, and each example will be custom-made to meet the buyer’s needs. That includes a bespoke model name, the company says. This is apparently a similar approach for luxury superyacht orders. Speaking about the car, Ameerh Naran, CEO and founder, said:

“With The Naran, we are creating a unique ownership experience and a new perspective on shared driving experiences – a GT3-inspired, driver-focused, front-mid engined 2+2 hyper-coupé, that delivers unrivalled material innovation and a commitment to reviving the analogue driving experience.”

The 1377kg low-slung super sports car will make its proper debut in early 2021. Prices haven’t been mentioned, but we’re guessing it’ll be a lot.