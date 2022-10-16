Nissan Australia confirms prices for 2023 X-Trail e-Power hybrid

Nissan has confirmed Australian prices for its first-ever hybrid X-Trail e-Power, which will be available in the higher-spec Ti and Ti-L variants only.

Nissan says that prices for the X-Trail e-Power will start at $54,190 for the Ti variant, rising to $57,190 for the range-topping Ti-L e-Power variant, marking a $4200 price premium over the standard Ti and Ti-L.

Under the bonnet, Nissan’s e-Power system pairs a 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine with a power generator and inverter, a 1.8kWh battery, and a 150kW/330Nm front and 100kW/195Nm rear electric motor. Combined power outputs stand at 157kW, while the torque figure remains unconfirmed.

Nissan’s hybrid design works a bit like a range-extender, whereby the petrol engine only maintains charge for the battery while the electric motors constantly provide propulsion – the petrol engine does not directly power the wheels. Fuel economy is rated at 6.1L/100km on the combined cycle.

The X-Trail Ti e-Power comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, smart rear-view mirror, 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Opting for the flagship X-Trail Ti-L e-Power adds full Nappa leather upholstery, heated rear seats and steering wheel, hands-free boot lift and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system from BOSE.

Nissan says the new X-Trail e-Power range will arrive here in Australia in the early stages of 2023. See below for the starting prices (excludes on-road costs):

2023 Nissan X-Trail e-Power Ti: $54,190

2023 Nissan X-Trail e-Power Ti-L: $57,190