2023 Nissan Qashqai scores 5-Star ANCAP safety rating

Nissan’s latest generation Qashqai SUV has been awarded five stars for safety by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), certifying the small SUV’s generous safety package.

The new Qashqai scored 91 per cent for adult occupant protection, 93 per cent for child occupant protection, 74 per cent for vulnerable road user protection, and a very impressive 97 per cent for its safety assist systems.

The five-star ANCAP rating applies to all Qashqai variants, including the ST, ST+, ST-L and range-topping Ti variants.

As standard, the entry-level Qashqai ST comes fitted with forward and reverse autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, junction assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure alerts, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

Stepping up the range adds Nissan’s ProPilot system and a clever parking assistant, but the majority of in-demand safety features can be found in the cheapest model in the ranks. ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“Nissan is to be congratulated for the Qashqai’s range of active safety systems. The presence and performance of these features demonstrates the significant effort Nissan has made to offer the best safety equipment possible to Qashqai buyers.”

The new model is due to arrive in dealerships late this year. Check out the video below to see how it performed.