2022 Nissan Qashqai on sale in Australia from $33,890

Nissan Australia is getting ready to introduce the all-new 2022 Qashqai SUV lineup later this year, with a powertrain update, revised transmission and new suspension hardware headlining the upgrades for the range.

Powering the 2022 Qashqai lineup is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that now provides an additional 4kW of power and 50Nm of torque over the old model, with total outputs standing at 110kW and 250Nm.

Power is put to the ground via a new X-Tronic CVT automatic transmission, while fuel economy has been improved by 11 per cent to 6.1L/100km on the combined cycle.

The lineup starts with the entry-level Qashqai ST, which comes with a smart key and push-button start, 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster atop a heap of safety equipment.

The ST also comes with an intelligent cruise control system, rear-view camera with parking sensors, AEB braking with junction, pedestrian and cyclist detection, as well as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warnings and rear-cross AEB.

Moving up to the Qashqai ST+ adds a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, surround-view monitor and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The ST-L comes packaged with 19-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, partial leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and Nissan’s semi-autonomous ProPILOT system.

The 2022 Qashqai lineup tops-out in the Ti variant, coming with a 10.8-inch head-up display, quilted leather upholstery with massaging front seats, powered boot lift and a 10-speaker sound system from BOSE.

Nissan Australia says the new Qashqai will hit dealerships in late 2022, with the prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Nissan Qashqai ST: $33,890

2022 Nissan Qashqai ST+: $37,890

2022 Nissan Qashqai ST-L: $42,190

2022 Nissan Qashqai Ti: $47,390