Kia previews facelifted 2023 Seltos, confirmed for Australia

Kia has offered up a small number of details and given us a look at its refreshed 2023 Seltos small SUV ahead of its official launch in Australia later this year.

Kia has given the funky design a new set of headlights, a more imposing front grille, new bumper design and the addition of a set of ‘star-map’ lights for the range-topping GT-Line.

On that note, Kia says that it will continue to offer the Seltos range in a four-variant line-up which is kicked off by the entry-level S, moving to the Sport, Sport+ and to the flagship GT-Line.

Alloy wheels will come as standard for all variants, with the base 2.0-litre MPI Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired to a CVT automatic, pushing out 110kW and 180Nm.

There’s an updated version of its 1.6-litre turbocharged T-GDI four-cylinder for the Sport+ and GT-Line, which in current form pushes out 130kW and 265Nm. This is sent to all four wheels via a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission (replacing the outgoing seven-speed dual-clutch auto). The switch to a conventional automatic provides a “smoother overall driving experience”, according to Kia.

Inside, the cabin has been sharpened up and features a rotary dial in favour of a traditional gear lever that frees up space around the central tunnel, with Kia opting for digital displays, even in the base Seltos S.

The entry-level Seltos gains a 4.2-inch LCD cluster while the rest of the range receives a pair of 10.25-inch displays, with one for the driver and one for the infotainment system, sitting atop a new climate control panel.

Every member of the Seltos family gains rear air vents and USB-C chargers for the second row, as well as a full-sized spare tyre, while range-toppers gain a powered driver’s seat and a powered boot lift.

The updated Seltos will also come fitted with Kia’s connected car service in the Sport and above for seven years, atop a generous amount of safety equipment for all variants. Kia Australia COO, Damien Meredith, said:

“The response to Seltos has been extraordinary over the last three years, and we are very pleased to be introducing its improved successor. We’re positive the new Seltos will continue to win buyers over with its unmatched combination of style and practicality.”

The Kia Seltos range is available in Mars Orange as standard, with Fusion Black, Neptune Blue, the all-new Pluton blue, Gravity Grey, Steel Grey and Snow White Pearl listed as premium finishes.

GT-Line variants gain a two-tone finish that features the new Pluton Blue with a black roof, as well as Clear White with a black roof.

We’ll have more details to report closer to the official launch, penned in for the fourth quarter of this year.