2020 Mazda CX-9 update now on sale in Australia

Mazda Australia has announced some mild updates for the introduction of the 2020 Mazda CX-9, with more advanced driving tech, increased safety, and revisions to comfort and practicality applied to the popular seven-seat SUV.

Headlining the driving dynamics changes, all models now come with G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus), which extends on the previous GVC system. It adds brake control functionality to help stabilise the vehicle during corner exits. Mazda says the system boosts safety while also providing a “more connected” feel.

Mazda is introducing its latest Off-Road Traction Assist system to all-wheel drive modes. It promises to make driving easier on uneven surfaces, helping to prevent tyre slip. All models also come with auto-hold, which holds the vehicle on hills, even after taking your foot off the brake pedal, for a safer take off.

For safety, Mazda has updated its pedestrian detection system so that it now works during night driving. It can apply the brakes automatically if it detects a pedestrian and if the driver makes no attempt to avoid a collision. The adaptive LED headlights, where fitted, are updated as well to offer greater vision.

In terms of the practicality, a hands-free tailgate with kick gesture control has been added. Users simply need to wave their foot under the back of the vehicle to provoke the automatic tailgate to open. And to help usability inside, a switch has been added to the side of the rear seats that tilts the seat forward, making it easier to get in and out of the third row. A USB port has also been introduced for the third row.

Up the front, Mazda has installed a larger multimedia screen, growing to 9.0 inches. It continues with the older MZD Connect hand controller on the centre console, unlike the newer system that debuted with the latest Mazda3.

Lastly, the range has been streamlined so now the top Azami essentially becomes the Azami LE, and features the higher-quality touches such as Nappa leather. There’s a set of new dark 20-inch alloy wheels for some models, and bright 18-inch items for others, while the key fob has been updated to include a new-look Mazda logo.

Power continues to come from the 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder as before for all models, producing 170kW and 420Nm. Four variants are on sale in Australia now, available in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport FWD: $45,920

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring FWD: $53,310

2020 Mazda CX-9 GT FWD: $61,720

2020 Mazda CX-9 Azami FWD: $64,893

2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport AWD: $49,920

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD: $57,310

2020 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD: $65,720

2020 Mazda CX-9 Azami AWD: $69,303