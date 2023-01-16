Mansory unveils Lamborghini Urus 2dr coupe conversion; Venatus Coupe Evo C

Mansory has taken the wraps off its latest styling and performance upgrade kit for the Lamborghini Urus SUV, named the Venatus Coupe Evo C, and the end results are… undoubtedly eye-catching.

Mansory’s bold and unapologetic approach to styling is clearly on show with the latest Urus package, which looks ready to bite your head off with its razor-sharp front end, pointy edges and angles that make their way all around the bodywork, and are topped-off by an aggressive rear wing and diffuser.

Most notably, Mansory has thrown out the conventional four-door design in favour of a two-door coupe conversion that required some serious fiddling around over the course of 18 months to perfect.

To make it work, Mansory had to reposition the B-pillar rearward by 200mm, with a new set of doors stretching the same 200mm over the stock doors to fill the gap.

Far from a simple styling exercise, Mansory has based the project on its existing Venatus Evo S Urus conversion that extracts 671kW/1100Nm from Lamborghini’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which the company says sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 323km/h.

If you’re interested, Mansory says it is planning on creating eight examples of its Venatus Coupe Evo C, but hasn’t specified just how much buyers can expect to pay – atop the cost of the donor car that starts from $395,000 here in Australia.

