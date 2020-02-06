2020 Nissan Pathfinder N-TREK announced for Australia

The Nissan Pathfinder has jumped back onto the N-TREK bandwagon, following the initial launch of the special edition formula for the seven-seat SUV back in 2015. Like the original, the new Pathfinder N-TREK showcases a range of unique exterior trimmings to give it a more outdoorsy personality.

Unlike the recent Navara N-TREK, the N-TREK treatment is available across a wide Pathfinder range. It spans from the ST+ and ST-L, and in both 2WD and 4WD format. All four are powered by the 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 that produces 202kW and 340Nm, matched to a CVT auto.

For the exterior the N-TREK pack adds a unique black V-motion front grille, a silver bumper bar guard at the bottom, black window trims and side mirrors, black roof rails, and black skirting around the bottom of the body. There’s also black wheel arch extensions, and other black garnishes for the tailgate, such as the number plate surround and badges.

The wheel arch extensions are purposeful, too. They accommodate the unique 18-inch black and silver alloy wheels which wear 255/60 Continental CrossContact tyres. The tyres are 20mm wider than the equivalent tyres on the regular variants.

No changes are made to the interior, however, both variants continue to come with a touch-screen media interface, multi-zone climate control, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, and a host of safety assist systems such as forward collision warning (low and high speed), a 360-degree parking camera setup, and rear cross-traffic alert. Speaking about the special edition, Stephen Lester, managing director of Nissan Australia, said:

“Pathfinder offers an abundance of interior space, a compelling suite of intelligent mobility features designed to keep occupants safe, and a highly dynamic powertrain package that makes it a top choice for growing families with an active lifestyle. As with the N-TREK Special Editions we have already launched across the Nissan SUV family, the Pathfinder N-TREK will quickly become sought-after in the Australian market.”

The special edition goes on sale in Australia in February from the following prices (excludes on-road costs):

2020 Nissan Pathfinder ST+ N-TREK V6 2WD: $46,804

2020 Nissan Pathfinder ST-L N-TREK V6 2WD: $57,140

2020 Nissan Pathfinder ST+ N-TREK V6 4WD: $50,340

2020 Nissan Pathfinder ST-L N-TREK V6 4WD: $60,640