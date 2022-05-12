Subaru Solterra EV confirmed for Australia, arrives in 2023

While Subaru first unveiled its Solterra battery electric SUV back in November, the local division has now confirmed it will go on sale in Australia in 2023.

A left-hand drive example made its Australian debut this week, with a special presentation for media during the launch event for the WRX. While Subaru hasn’t really offered up any new information on the Solterra, the local arm says more information will be offered ahead of the 2023 launch. So let’s go over what we already know.

The Subaru Solterra shares fundamentals with the Toyota bZ4x, and measures in at 4690mm long by 1860mm wide and 1650mm tall with a wheelbase spanning 2850mm, while tipping the scales at 2295kg.

Power is supplied by a pair of 80kW synchronous electric motors over both the front and rear axles, producing a combined 160kW and an unknown torque figure. Electricity to the motors is supplied by a 71.4kWh battery pack. Subaru says that under the Japanese WLTC standard, the Solterra offers a driving range of up to 460km.

In the initial unveiling, Subaru said that a front-wheel drive variant would offer an electric driving range of up to 530km, but we’re unsure as to whether or not the entry-level FWD Solterra will even make it here to Australia.

Regardless, the 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack is rated at 355 volts which means it can be DC fast-charged at speeds up to 150kW, while AC charging is capped at 6.6kW.

Underneath, there’s strut-type coil-spring suspension at the front and a double-wishbone coil-spring setup at the rear, with 18-inch 235/60 front and 20-inch 235/50 rear alloys. Blair Reed, Subaru Australia managing director, said:

“We are excited to confirm Subaru Australia will continue its electrification journey with the introduction of our first battery electric vehicle, the Solterra, in 2023. Solterra starts a new era for Subaru by combining electric vehicle technology with symmetrical all-wheel drive. This delivers the all-terrain capability Subaru owners have enjoyed for decades.”