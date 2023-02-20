2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6, Lexus RX score record-breaking 5-star ANCAP safety

Hyundai’s all-new battery electric IONIQ 6 has gained a 5-star safety score, setting a new benchmark, according to the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). The new Lexus RX also received top marks during the latest round of assessments, following crash tests by Euro NCAP.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 scored 97 per cent for adult occupant protection under ANCAP’s new test protocols, equaling that of the current record holder, the Tesla Model Y, with ANCAP noting that the construction of EVs is particularly useful in the context of safety.

All up, the IONIQ 6 scored 97 per cent for adult occupant protection, 88 for child occupant protection, 66 per cent for vulnerable road user protection, and 90 per cent for its on-board safety assist systems. ANCAP’s chief, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“As electric vehicles don’t have large engine components under the bonnet, they have the potential to pose less risk to vehicle occupants in a frontal crash scenario, compared to petrol and diesel cars. We have seen that play out in testing of the IONIQ 6 – with only a very slight penalty applied for potential injury risk to adult occupants.”

ANCAP has also released its test results for petrol and hybrid variants of the new Lexus RX, which recorded a new record high score for pedestrian and cyclist protection. The Lexus RX secured its five-star ANCAP rating with an adult protection rating of 90 per cent, record child and vulnerable road user protection ratings of 89 per cent, and a safety assist score of 93 per cent. Hoorweg said:

“The Lexus RX is another of our top performers – achieving high scores across all key areas of assessment resulting in a five star ANCAP safety rating.”