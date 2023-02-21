2023 Hyundai Staria-Load Premium announced for Australia

Those wanting a bit more luxury and convenience with their work van will be interested to hear Hyundai is launching a new Staria-Load Premium variant, which sits atop the 2023 lineup.

The Hyundai Staria-Load Premium introduces a range of added features to help spruce up the workhorse, including unique 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights and taillights to provide a more up-market look for the space-ship-inspired work van.

Appointments inside are boosted to include twin 10.25-inch digital screens with in-built sat-nav, as well as push-button start and automatic climate control. A powered tailgate is also added, along with blind-spot monitoring with automatic side-view camera technology.

These features add to the already-impressive list of standard kit offered with the Staria-Load. As a reminder, some of the highlights include surround-view parking cameras as standard, adaptive cruise control, power-folding mirrors, safe-exit warning, and even a wireless phone charger.

Hyundai Australia offers three main versions of the 2023 model, including a 2-seater and 5-seater, both available with either a single lift-up tailgate or split barn-style doors, and now the Premium which comes in 2-seater form and with the single tailgate only.

Power continues to come from the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder ‘CRDi’ engine, producing 130kW and 430Nm. It is matched to an eight-speed auto with front-wheel drive. Speaking about the new addition to the range, Hyundai Australia CEO Ted Lee said:

“We are pleased to introduce Staria-Load Premium, which once again resets the safety standard in the commercial van segment with its new standard advanced driver assistance systems.”

The new variant is on sale now with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). See further below for a list of the highlight standard features.

2023 Hyundai Staria-Load 2-seat liftback/twin swing: $45,740

2023 Hyundai Staria-Load 5-seat liftback/twin swing: $49,640

2023 Hyundai Staria-Load Premium 2-seat liftback: $51,240