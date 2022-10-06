2023 Ford Mustang GT Supercars ‘Gen3’ race car revealed at Bathurst

Ford has unveiled its all-new Mustang GT Supercars race car which will compete in the 2023 season under the new Gen3 regulations.

The new model is the first seventh-generation-based Mustang race car in the world. And thanks to the Gen3 rules, it is more closely related to the road-going version than its predecessor. Mark Rushbrook, global director at Ford Performance Motorsports, said:

“It is fantastic to be able to show, for the very first time globally, the seventh-generation Mustang in racing form. The reveal of the Mustang is the first of many, with Mustang to race in GT3, GT4, NASCAR and NHRA competition globally.”

Under the bonnet is a 5.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine which actually started life as a 5.0-litre Coyote unit, just like what is found in the road Mustang GT. It uses twin overhead cams and produces over 450kW.

The project was handled by Ford’s homologation team, Dick Johnson Racing, with help from Ford Performance. Other Ford-supported teams, including Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team, and Walkinshaw Andretti United will also adopt the new Mustang from next year.

Ford Australia is showing off the new racer at this weekend’s Bathurst 1000 event, with Dick Johnson set to take it for a spin around the circuit for crowds to witness for the first time. Ford Australia president and CEO, Andrew Birkic, said:

“It’s a special moment to be able to uncover this car in front of passionate Ford fans, alongside all of our Supercars drivers. It’s very fitting that Dick will take the car for its first laps this afternoon. This car looks sensational, it’s loud, it’s fast and we can’t wait to see it hit the track.”

The Bathurst 1000 starts today, with practice, while qualifying commences tomorrow and the big race on Sunday. As for the new Mustang in showrooms, it is scheduled to go on sale in Australia late in 2023.