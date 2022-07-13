Citroen confirms C5 X coming to Australia in late 2022

Citroen has confirmed that it will be bringing its sleek and stylish French C5 X wagon to Australia later this year, with a plug-in hybrid variant still on the cards for later down the track.

Citroen is hoping that the C5 X will win over potential SUV buyers that are looking for the added ride height of an SUV in its dynamic wagon package, which will be offered here in Australia in a single, standalone variant.

While prices and specs are yet to be fully revealed, we do know that the C5 X will come powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder pushing out 133kW of power and 250Nm of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It measures in at 4805mm long, 1865mm wide and stands 1485mm tall while riding on a wheelbase of 2785mm. That translates to a healthy amount of second-row legroom and a boot measuring in at 545L.

This ensures that prospective SUV buyers won’t need to make any sacrifices in terms of space and practicality. Citroen Australia’s managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“There is no doubt that the Citroen C5 X will further expand the brand’s growth opportunities in Australia. Truly encompassing the brand’s design DNA, the C5 X will appeal to the discerning Australian consumer keen to travel in absolute comfort and stand out in style on the roads.”

Full pricing and specs for the C5 X here in Australia will be revealed closer to its fourth-quarter arrival.