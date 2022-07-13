Car News Citroen SUV

Citroen confirms C5 X coming to Australia in late 2022

Alexi Falson

Citroen has confirmed that it will be bringing its sleek and stylish French C5 X wagon to Australia later this year, with a plug-in hybrid variant still on the cards for later down the track.

Citroen is hoping that the C5 X will win over potential SUV buyers that are looking for the added ride height of an SUV in its dynamic wagon package, which will be offered here in Australia in a single, standalone variant.

While prices and specs are yet to be fully revealed, we do know that the C5 X will come powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder pushing out 133kW of power and 250Nm of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It measures in at 4805mm long, 1865mm wide and stands 1485mm tall while riding on a wheelbase of 2785mm. That translates to a healthy amount of second-row legroom and a boot measuring in at 545L.

This ensures that prospective SUV buyers won’t need to make any sacrifices in terms of space and practicality. Citroen Australia’s managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“There is no doubt that the Citroen C5 X will further expand the brand’s growth opportunities in Australia. Truly encompassing the brand’s design DNA, the C5 X will appeal to the discerning Australian consumer keen to travel in absolute comfort and stand out in style on the roads.”

Full pricing and specs for the C5 X here in Australia will be revealed closer to its fourth-quarter arrival.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

