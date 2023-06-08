Stellantis previews new HiLux size ute: RAM Rampage, set for South America

RAM’s parent company, Stellantis, has given us a glimpse at what to expect design-wise from its future midsize ute, with the RAM Rampage confirmed for the South American market.

The styling is very reminiscent of the RAM 1500, though the proportions are shrunken down, the bonnet doesn’t rise as aggressively and the LED headlights are more incorporated into the black front grille design. At the rear, the taillight design has a more prominent C-shape, with a set of LED brake lights.

The Rampage measures in at 5000mm long, 1850mm wide and stands 1800mm tall, making it around 300mm shorter than the Toyota HiLux and 225mm more stout than the Ford Ranger.

Underneath, the Rampage rides on a unibody platform, known as the Small Wide 4×4 (SUSW) platform, rather than the typical body-on-frame construction we tend to see in this segment.

Reports are swirling that the Rampage will come powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit already powering other Stellantis-group cars like the Jeep Wrangler, Alfa Romeo Tonale and the Maserati Ghibli. A 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit is also expected.

Power from the 2.0-litre petrol is set to sit around 191kW/390Nm, with outputs from the turbo-diesel unit hovering around the 125kW/380Nm mark. Powertrains will be paired with an all-wheel drive system, with power sent to all fours via a nine-speed automatic.

As Stellantis readies the Rampage for its South American launch, the company confirmed a few weeks ago that RAM is looking to take on the likes of the HiLux and Ranger here in Australia with the RAM Dakota, though we might not see it for a few more years.

Stellantis is expected to produce the Dakota in both left- and right-hand drive, with the potential of both petrol and electric powertrains. There has been no official word yet.