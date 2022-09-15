2023 BMW 3 Series update on sale in Australia, arrives October

The BMW 3 Series has come in for a light update for 2023, and it has been slapped with some big price increases in Australia. Enhancements and added features have been applied to both the sedan and Touring wagon.

The updated model brings in a facelifted exterior design with new-look headlights, front grilles, and lower apron, along with updated taillights, flared wheel arches and some new exhaust outlet designs. Inside, BMW introduces its 8.0 operating system, as seen in the i4 and iX, denoted by a large curved screen on the dash.

Four main variants are on sale in Australia, ranging from the 320i, 330i, 330e, and M340i xDrive M Performance model. The Touring wagon is only available in 330i spec. All except the M340i come powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, with the 330e adding electric motor hybrid assistance.

Outputs stand at 135kW and 300Nm for the 320i, which is enough to see 0-100km/h done in 7.4 seconds, while the 330i turns it up to 190kW and 400Nm, resulting in the 0-100km/h dash in just 5.9 seconds. Going for the 330e sees outputs lifted to 215kW and 420Nm, cutting the 0-100km/h time to 5.8 seconds.

At the top of the range, the M340i beast uses a 3.0-litre turbo inline-six engine producing 285kW and 500Nm, which is good for 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. It comes with xDrive all-wheel drive, while sharing an eight-speed ZF-based automatic with the rest of the range. The 330i Touring does the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds.

As standard the 2023 3 Series comes with the M Sport package, including aero garnishes and 18-inch alloy wheels (for 320i) or 19-inch wheels (for 330i and 330e), along with sports seats inside, digital radio, Live Cockpit Professional with head-up display, wireless phone charging and, new for 2023, the Comfort Access system and digital key as well as Active Cruise Control.

Stepping up to the 330i adds special M Sport seats with lumbar support, Sensatec trim for the instrument panel, and adaptive M suspension. An electric tailgate is added as standard for 2023. The 330i also includes M Sport brakes painted in blue. The 330e offers the same equipment but adds a Mode 2 and 3 charging cable, and acoustic protection for pedestrians.

At the top of the range, the M340i brings in adaptive LED headlights, heated front seats, the Driving Assistant Professional package, a Harman/Kardon sound system, and an electric sunroof. However, no major changes in equipment have been applied for 2023.

There are a number of customisation options though, including the M Technology Package which adds uprated cooling system and bigger brakes for $800, as well as a range of BMW Individual trimming and personalisation options including special leather and exterior paint selections.

The 2023 BMW 3 Series range is scheduled to launch in Australia in October, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 BMW 320i sedan: $78,900 (up from $73,500)

2023 BMW 330i sedan: $93,400 (up from $83,300)

2023 BMW 330i Touring: $97,400 (up from $87,300)

2023 BMW 330e sedan: $97,400 (up from $90,300)

2023 BMW M340i xDrive sedan: $104,900 (up from $103,600)

Check out videos below on the outgoing models for a guide on each variant’s performance and sound.