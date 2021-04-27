GTO Engineering ‘Squalo’ name confirmed for stunning new model

April 27, 2021
Car News, Ferrari

GTO Engineering has confirmed the styling and some engine specs for its soon-to-be-released throwback to the iconic Ferrari 250, called the Squalo.

The name Squalo translates from Italian, meaning shark, and is the realisation of the GTO Engineering team who specialises in Ferrari servicing, repairs, engine builds, and complete restorations. The firm also, it seems, wants to be known as a full-blown manufacturer.

Previously codenamed Moderna, the Squalo is powered by a 4.0-litre quad-cam V12 with the carburettor surrounds removed for that extra special look a the intake trumpets. The company says it will announce more specific specs and the power output next month.

GTO Engineering also says the Squalo will weigh under 1000kg thanks to its steel-tube chassis, and extensive use of lightweight materials like carbon fibre and hand-beaten aluminium for the body panels. Expect an epic power-to-weight ratio.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

In a nod to the ’60s era and the Ferrari 250 GTO, in which its main design inspiration is drawn from, the Squalo will throw power to the wheels via a manual transmission (six-speed), with everything from the engine to the bodywork built completely by hand at GTO Engineering’s headquarters in Twyford, UK.

The company says that its design team has signed off on the Squalo’s bodywork and styling package, and has finalised the bespoke 18-inch alloys which are also a throwback to the classic period. An independent suspension setup for the Squalo is also locked in.

Since it first teased audiences with renderings and intent to produce a 250 GTO-inspired production car, GTO Engineering says it has been working away to achieve its goal of delivering the first customer-ready units in 2023. The company was established by Mark Lyon in the ’80s, who has since served as a sub-contractor for a number of Ferrari dealers around the globe. Lyon said:

“There’s been an outpour of admiration for what we’re doing here and we realise that a little bit of scepticism whether we’re actually making this: a V12-powered, sub-tonne sports car with a Sixties feel but modern reliability, enjoyment and manufacturing quality. We’re here to hopefully set the record straight to say yes, it’s happening and we’re sticking to our original ethos for the car as well as timing promises for production.”

Lyon also says the company has taken in customer orders already, but admits it is the smallest parts of the car that are taking the longest time to finalise. He said

“We’re now at a stage where design models are being created here in the UK and soon we will announce our technical partners working with us on the exterior manufacturing and interiors, as well as wheels and tyres. In all my years of working in the automotive industry, I’ve never been as excited about the creativity of manufacturing and design as I am now.”

Stay tuned for more updates on this stunning creation. We can’t wait to see one driving and hear the beautiful V12 sing.

Tags
,

Related Articles

GTO Engineering offers Ferrari '250 SWB Revival' custom builds
GTO Engineering offers Ferrari '250 SWB Revival' custom builds
Special edition Ferrari 812 Superfast revealed, gets 9500rpm V12
Special edition Ferrari 812 Superfast revealed, gets 9500rpm V12
Ferrari 812 GTO in the works? Prototype sounds epic (video)
Ferrari 812 GTO in the works? Prototype sounds epic (video)
Ferrari Maranello, Modena museums reopen following coronavirus closures
Ferrari Maranello, Modena museums reopen following coronavirus closures

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.