Lexus Updates Flagship LC Coupe & Drop-Top with Tech & Safety Kit

Lexus has updated its flagship LC Coupe and Convertible range with some added technology and safety equipment, as well as expanding its connected services package to the LC range.

Headlining the list of updates is an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto powered by Lexus’ latest multimedia OS, and a 13-speaker Mark Levison sound system.

The LC range remains powered by the 2UR-GSE 5.0-litre V8 that pumps out 351kW at 7100rpm and 540Nm at 4800rpm, while fuel-conscious buyers have the option of a six-cylinder hybrid.

The LC 500h comes powered by a 3.5-litre V6 pushing out a combined 264kW to the rear wheels, and has since picked up a Torsen limited-slip differential and upgraded brake discs.

Safety equipment upgrades for the LC range include pre-collision braking with updated pedestrian and cyclist detection, emergency steering assist, a dynamic radar cruise control system and curve speed reduction that can tell if you’re approaching a bend too quickly.

There’s also rear cross-traffic alerts for the panoramic view monitor while parking and lane tracing when you’re on the move.

Lexus says that from this month, buyers of the updated LC range pick up a three-year subscription to Lexus Connected Services.

Interestingly, the ‘Drive Pulse’ system even gives drivers a personalised rating out of 100 that takes into account your acceleration and braking characteristics, in case your significant other doesn’t judge you enough on your driving style.

Pricing for the updated MY23 Lexus LC range can be found below.