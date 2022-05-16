All-new 2022 Nissan Qashqai specs confirmed for Australia

Nissan Australia says it is taking a “more of everything” approach to the hardware and packaging of its all-new 2022 Nissan Qashqai lineup, with some power increases and more safety and entertainment features on the way.

Nissan is bringing the Qashqai to Australia in a four-variant lineup, with the ST kicking it off as the entry-level grade, rising to ST+, ST-L and the range-topping Ti.

The range shares the same updated powertrain that now kicks up an additional 4kW of power and 50Nm of torque, with outputs now standing at 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via an X-Tronic CVT automatic.

Nissan says that a hybrid E-Power Qashqai variant will be arriving after the standard range hits dealerships, pairing a 1.5-litre variable-compression three-cylinder petrol as an onboard generator for an electric motor up front producing 140kW of power and 330Nm of torque

In terms of other mechanical updates, Nissan has added multi-leak rear suspension across all trim levels to increase the ride quality, which is a nice touch, especially for the entry-level variant, while braked towing capacity has been beefed up by 300kg to 1500kg total.

Other new items for the Qashqai include the addition of a large 12.3-inch infotainment system fitted with digital radio and wireless Apple CarPlay for ST+ variants and above, as well as a new hero Magnetic Blue colour finish, and the option of five two-tone paint schemes finished with a pearl black roof.

As standard, the entry-level ST+ receives automatic LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start and rear autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear passenger air vents.

Stepping up to the ST+ adds a set of LED fog lights, that 12.3-inch high-definition infotainment system, satellite navigation, and a surround-view parking monitor.

Buyers opting for the ST-L receive a huge number of features, including Nissan’s new Pro-Pilot semi-autonomous driving system, adaptive LED headlights and indicators, partial leather upholstery, 19-inch alloy wheels, as well as heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Finally, Nissan’s flagship Qashqai Ti comes packaged with quilted leather upholstery and massaging front seats, hands-free boot lift, 10-speaker sound system from BOSE, 10.8-inch head-up display and a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.

Nissan is yet to confirm prices for the new Qashqai lineup here in Australia, but will be updating us shortly ahead of its official arrival in the second half of 2022.