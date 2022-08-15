2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV now on sale in Australia, from $54,490

Mitsubishi is pleased to announce that plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) variants of its all-new 2022 Outlander platform are now available at dealerships in Australia, with prices starting from $54,490 (before on-road costs).

The 2022 Outlander PHEV range comes powered by a revised 2.4-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine working alongside a pair of electric motors and a larger 20kWh battery pack, offering an all-electric driving range of 84km on the NEDC test cycle.

The electric motor at the front now generates 85kW, up from 60kW in the previous model, while the rear-mounted e-motor is up from 70kW to 100kW, with the dual-motor layout said to enhance Mitsubishi’s all-wheel drive system with instant torque for the wheels.

All up, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV produces a combined 185kW of power and 450Nm of torque, with braked towing capacities standing at 1600kg. Acceleration times for the 0-100km/h sprint haven’t been mentioned.

The 20kWh battery pack can be charged at home with a Mode 2 cable in 9.5 hours, dropping to 6.5 hours with a Mode 3 cable and just 38 minutes with a DC fast charger.

The Outlander also offers vehicle-to-load functionality in Aspire variants and above. This allows owners to power and charge electronic devices from the car’s battery pack with one of the two onboard 240V AC power points.

Kicking off the range is the Outlander PHEV ES, which comes riding on 18-inch alloy wheels and receives LED headlights and daytime running lamps, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cloth upholstery and a heap of safety equipment as standard.

Stepping up to the Outlander PHEV Aspire brings in 20-inch alloys, LED fog lamps, a leather steering wheel, heated seats with power adjustment, vehicle-to-load capabilities, head-up display, keyless entry, a powered boot lift and wireless charging.

The Outlander PHEV Exceed variant gains a panoramic sunroof, colour-coded body accents with gloss black B and C pillars, quilted leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, 5+2 seating and an upgraded BOSE sound system.

Finally, the range-topping Outlander PHEV Exceed Tourer gains a two-tone exterior finish, two-tone leather upholstery and a set of massaging seats.

Owners receive Mitsubishi’s existing 10-year/200,000km warranty if it is serviced within the network, while the battery pack is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty. Prices start from the following (excluding on-roads):

Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV ES 5-seat $54,490 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV Aspire 5-seat $60,990 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV Exceed 5+2 seat $65,990 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV Exceed Tourer 5+2 seat $68,490