2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV earns 5-star ANCAP safety rating

The incoming 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid) has just passed five-star ANCAP credentials following local tests, and that’s under the latest, most stringent 2022 standards.

Mitsubishi Australia will launch the new PHEV model during the third quarter of this year. But the company has jumped in early to ensure it has the full safety rating before it hits the market.

Earlier this year ANCAP conducted crash test analysis on the new Outlander (non-PHEV), and awarded it five stars. ANCAP says it has now performed two extra crash tests on the PHEV variant to ensure it meets the same standards.

This will come as good news for those interested in an eco-focused vehicle, especially as growing costs of living impact many consumers. ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said this latest rating is important for fleets and the market in general, saying:

According to the ANCAP website, the Outlander (including PHEV) scored 83 per cent for adult occupant protection, 92 per cent for child occupant protection, and 83 per cent for its on-board safety assist technologies. It also scored 81 per cent for pedestrian protection.