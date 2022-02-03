2022 Toyota HiLux, Fortuner updates announced for Australia

Toyota Australia is introducing updates for the arrival of the 2022 HiLux and platform-sharing Fortuner SUV, bringing in enhanced safety features and measures to improve comfort, as well as upgraded connectivity services.

The 2022 Toyota HiLux range now comes standard with Toyota Connected Services. This system is able to automatically call Toyota’s 24/7 emergency call centre and even communicate the location of the vehicle in the event of a crash or if any airbags go off.

Similarly, if the vehicle is stolen, Toyota Connected Services can help police track and locate the vehicle. The system is being applied to all variants of the HiLux and Fortuner for the 2022 model, and includes a physical SOS button that can be pressed manually.

To help improve comfort, Toyota has introduced dual-zone climate control on the HiLux SR5, while the Rogue variant receives a surround-view camera system as standard. The Fortuner GX gets illumination control for the instrument cluster, and the GXL and Crusade also welcome dual-zone climate control. The top Crusade model also adds surround-view cameras.

For the exterior Toyota has added a shark-fin antenna for the HiLux, replacing the high-profile roof antenna on all models. Toyota says the new design helps reduce the risk of damage of the antenna. Lastly, safety has been improved for the Fortuner Crusade, which gains blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard.

As before, the HiLux is available with three different engine options; a 110kW/400Nm 2.4-litre turbo-diesel, a 122kW/245Nm 2.7-litre petrol, and a 150kW/500Nm 2.8-litre turbo-diesel. These are available depending on the variant and body style.

The 2022 Fortuner continues with the 150kW turbo-diesel as the exclusive engine option. It comes paired to a six-speed automatic as standard across the three-variant range.

Toyota’s new range is on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Toyota HiLux prices

2022 Toyota Fortuner prices