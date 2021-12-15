2022 Mazda CX-5 details revealed for Australia, adds Touring Active variant

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 update is just about the land in Australia, and we’ve discovered some of the finer details ahead of the official announcement.

According to a dealer bulletin, viewed by PerformanceDrive, the 2022 CX-5 update will see the culling of some variants, while also bringing in some new trimming options for others. For example, there is also a new Touring Active trim level that adds distinctive green trimmings.

Firstly, all variants adopt the design facelift that we saw a few months ago during the international reveal. Updates include a revised front bumper bar with deleted fog lights, new-look grille, and fresh headlights (integrated fog lights) and lens detailing, with new taillights to match.

In Australia the GT SP (European equivalent shown above) showcases gloss black body cladding and a red grille detail, while the top Akera uses body-coloured cladding for a more premium look.

As for the features and equipment changes, all models now come with Active Driving Display (head-up display), as well as a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster display, new 7th generation S-shape seat structure, and a configurable cargo area board to offer a flat floor.

In terms of variants being chopped, these include the Maxx AWD, the Maxx Sport AWD diesel, and the Touring AWD diesel. It’s understood these are being dropped because they have been the least popular, but also to help transition the lineup to neatly overlap with the upcoming CX-60.

All models are now available in the new Zircon Sand metallic paint option as well, which replaces the Titanium Flash mica option. Premium paint options are $495 extra, including Soul Red Crystal metallic, Polymetal Grey metallic, and Machine Grey metallic.

Prices for the lineup are yet to be formally announced, but we suspect such details will be out very soon. See below for the key changes and updates for each model grade:

All models gain:

Active Driving Display

7.0-inch TFT gauge cluster display

Zircon Sand metallic paint option

Sport and Off-Road driving mode on petrol AWD models

Dynamic handling and comfort enhancements

Noise, vibration and harshness improvements

Steering and dynamics updates

7th-gen S shape seat structure

Fog lights integrated into headlights

Spare tyre width drops from 185 to 155

Configurable cargo board

LED headlights and taillights

Maxx Sport gains:

Traffic sign recognition

2.5L petrol replaces 2.0L on 2WD

Touring gains:

Wireless phone charging

Reversible cargo floor board

Touring Active (new variant):

Specific body kit with silver highlights

Unique interior treatments with green highlights

Reversible cargo floor board

Wireless phone charging

GT SP gains:

Hands-free power tailgate

Wireless phone charging

Reversible cargo floor board

Leather seats with red stitching (replaces Maztex and Grand Luxe synthetic suede)

Cruising and traffic support

Gloss black wheel arch moulds and lower trim

LED cabin and map lights

Black headlining

Larger exhaust outlets

Akera gains:

Wireless phone charging

Hands-free power tailgate

Reversible cargo floor board

Cruising and traffic support

Body-colour wheel arches and lower trims

Larger exhaust outlets

Adaptive LED headlights now 20 segments instead of 11