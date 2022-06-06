2022 Kia Niro specs confirmed for Australia, debuts GT-Line & Kia Connect

Kia Australia has released some details on its new 2022 Niro range that will launch later this month, including trim level availability and confirmation that it will be the first model featuring Kia Connect.

Two powertrain options will go on sale in Australia, including the Niro Hybrid and the Niro EV. That means the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) from the outgoing lineup is being dropped. Both variants are front-wheel drive.

The hybrid setup consists of a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor assist system. Combining the 77.2kW petrol engine and the 32kW electric motor provides an overall output of 104kW and 265Nm. All of this is matched to a six-speed dual-clutch auto. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.0L/100km.

If it’s pure economy you’re after, the new Niro EV comes powered solely by an electric motor. It uses a 64.8kWh battery to feed a 150kW and 255Nm electric motor at the front axle. With a full battery it offers a range of 460km, down from 455km in the outgoing model.

These power systems will come in the new-shape Niro body, which is slightly larger than the outgoing model. For example, the new model is 65mm longer in hybrid form and 45mm longer in the EV, with 20mm added to the wheelbase. The width has also increased by 20mm.

For the first time, Kia will be offering a flagship GT-Line trim for the Niro. It packages in various tasty highlights, including ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, head-up display, wireless phone charging, and a sunroof and eight-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system for the EV GT-Line.

So, what about this new Kia Connect system? Well, this is similar to Hyundai’s new Bluelink setup. It essentially allows users to connect with their vehicle via a smartphone app, and view and control variant aspects. It will come standard with the GT-Line spec, and comes with the following functions. Prices will be announced soon with local arrival set for “late June”.

Kia Connect features:

Various remote controls of the vehicle via smartphone

Remote engine start

Remote climate control

Remote door lock/unlock

Remote seat heating/ventilation control

Check vehicle status

Valet parking mode

Kia Connect Live services

Emergency call (safety and security)

Vehicle tracking (safety and security)

Stolen vehicle ignition control (safety and security)

Send destination to car (from smartphone)

Local search

Voice control (temperature/weather info/handsfree call)

Integrate personal calendar and show calendar events

EV charging station locations (for EV model)