Volkswagen ID.7 debuts with 700km range, set for 2023 release

Volkswagen’s first all-electric mid-size sedan has been officially revealed, with the ID.7 boasting some impressive efficiency credentials with up to 700km of driving range from a single charge.

The company says the ID.7 is not only its most spacious battery-electric vehicle based on the MEB platform to date, it’s also by far the most efficient thanks to a new electric motor and a slippery aerodynamic design.

It’s the first vehicle riding on the MEB platform to receive an ‘APP550’ electric motor which produces 210kW of power and 545Nm of torque, with VW planning on both single- and dual-motor variants. Juice for the electric motor comes supplied by a 77kWh lithium-ion pack in the entry-level ID.7 Pro, while the ID.7 Pro S picks up a larger 82kWh.

That’s enough for 615km of range for the entry-level model, while the range-topper can travel up to 700km on the WLTP test cycle, according to VW.

The ID.7 measures in at 4961mm long, 1862mm wide and has a wheelbase measuring 2966mm, which is nearly 200mm longer than the current-generation Passat, while the drag coefficient sits at an impressive 0.23.

VW’s clean-cut design aesthetics have translated to the interior, which features a streamlined dashboard headlined by a large display, with just a single physical hazard button.

In terms of tech, VW says the ID.7 will be offered to buyers with a 15-inch infotainment system and a new augmented reality head-up display that meshes navigation and driving information, as well as safety alerts.

Inside, the spacious cabin receives a set of massaging seats, with the option of heated and ventilated seats that also have a drying function, as well as a dimmable ‘smart glass’ sunroof and a 14-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon.

Volkswagen says the ID.7 will be priced from around 50,000 euros (about AU$82,000) for the base model, with the first deliveries scheduled for the the northern autumn of 2023 (Q3) in Europe and North America in 2024. The company is yet to confirm whether or not we’ll see the ID.7 here in Australia, though an eventual release seems only logical for the brand as it aims to expand its battery-electric lineup around the globe.