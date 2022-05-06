2022 BMW X1 sDrive18i Sport, X2 sDrive18i Sport announced in Australia

Some new Sport Collection models have been announced for Australia, this time based on the X1 and X2 small premium SUVs. These follow similar packages introduced for the 1, 2, and 3 Series earlier this year.

The X1 and X2 Sport Collection offer enhanced equipment and convenience over their standard counterparts, while representing improved value for money in comparison. As with the 1, 2, and 3 Series Sport, the SUVs showcase a darkened colour scheme for the highlights.

Kicking off with the X1 Sport, it’s based on the sDrive18i and is limited to just 100 units. It’s available in Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey, M Misano Blue, and Mineral White only, and comes with Pearl Chrome interior highlights and high-gloss black trimmings, as well as a number of added features (see below for the full list).

For the X2 Sport, it’s based on the sDrive18i as well and is only available in Black Sapphire. It comes standard with the M Sport pack, 19-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels in a new bi-colour finish, while the interior is treated to M Aluminium Hexagon anthracite trim. It, too, comes with added features over the regular version (see list below).

Both models are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 103kW and 220Nm. This is matched up to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with front-wheel drive. BMW claims 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds in both the X1 and X2.

BMW Australia says the X1 Sport will begin to arrive later this month, with the X2 Sport scheduled to land during the third quarter of this year. There is no mention of a production cap on the X2 Sport. See below for the starting prices (drive-away), and further below for the feature highlights:

2022 BMW X1 sDrive18i Sport: $55,900

2022 BMW X2 sDrive18i Sport: $59,900

Sport Collection highlights (new features in bold):

Metallic paint (choice of Black Sapphire or Mineral White)

xLine

18-inch light alloy wheels Y-spoke 679, Bi-colour Orbit Grey

Sensatec upholstery, black

Interior trim black high gloss with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome

BMW Head Up Display

Navigation System Plus with 10.25-inch display

Automatic operation of tailgate

Comfort Access System

Electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger with memory function

Lumbar support for driver and front passenger

Exterior driver-side mirror with automatic anti-dazzle function

Seat heating for driver and front passenger

Automatic climate control

Specific to the X1 sDrive18i Sport:

Metallic paint (choice of four colours: Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Mineral Grey and M Misano Blue)

M Sport Package

19-inch M light alloy wheels double spoke 816 M Bi-colour

Leather Dakota upholstery with perforations; black with blue highlight

Interior trim black high gloss with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome

Panorama glass sunroof

Specific to the X2 sDrive18i Sport:

Metallic paint, Black Sapphire

M Sport Package

19-inch light alloy wheels Y-spoke 919 M Bi-colour (new)

Micro Hexagon/Sensatec black with blue highlight

Interior trim M Aluminium Hexagon anthracite

BMW Head Up Display

Navigation System Plus with 10.25-inch display

Automatic operation of tailgate

Comfort Access System

Panorama glass sunroof

Electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger with memory function

Lumbar support for driver and front passenger

Exterior driver-side mirror with automatic anti-dazzle function

Seat heating for driver and front passenger

Automatic climate control