Prices increases for Subaru Impreza, XV, Outback, BRZ, up to $1400

Subaru Australia has announced that popular models like the Impreza, XV and Outback have been slapped with an $800 price increase in its latest price adjustment, while prices for the sporty MY23 BRZ have jumped by as much as $1400.

Subaru says that in the wake of “increases in costs associated with production and logistics”, the company is left with no choice but to increase list prices for the Outback wagon, XV crossover and the Impreza. Thankfully, Subaru has spared the WRX and the Forester from the latest round of price increases.

The news will hit fans of the Impreza and XV particularly hard, which have already been slapped with price hikes between $400-$500 earlier this year, while Subaru cut its entry-level 2.0i variants from the lineup.

This meant that the entry point into the Impreza range jumped from $23,990 to $27,290, before on-road costs are factored into the equation.

In the case of the Subaru BRZ, the MY23 BRZ range now kicks off from $40,290 for the entry-level BRZ Coupe manual, stretching out to $45,390 for the flagship BRZ Coupe S automatic.

The price increases have been applied to any vehicle purchased from May 5, so if you have already placed a pre-order, your pricing will remain unchanged.

You can see Subaru’s full revised price list below (not including on-road costs):

MY22 Impreza

2.0i-L AWD Sedan Auto: $27,90

2.0i-L AWD Hatch Auto: $27,490

2.0i Premium AWD Hatch Auto: $30,090

2.0i-s AWD Sedan Auto: $32,590

2.0i-S AWD Hatch Auto: 32,790

MY22 XV

2.0i-L AWD: $33,190

2.0i Premium AWD Auto: $35,790

2.0i-S AWD Auto: $38,490

Hybrid L AWD Auto: $36,790

Hybrid S AWD Auto: $42,090

MY22 Forester

2.5i AWD Wagon Auto: $35,990

2.5i-L AWD Wagon Auto: $38,390

2.5 Premium AWD Wagon Auto: $41,140

2.5i Sport AWD Wagon Auto: $42,690

2.5i-S AWD Wagon Auto: $44,190

Hybrid L AWD: $41,390

Hybrid S AWD: $47,190

MY22 Outback

AWD Wagon Auto: $41,490

AWD Sport Wagon Auto: $45,990

AWD Touring Wagon Auto: $49,790

MY23 BRZ

BRZ RWD Coupe Manual: $40,290

BRZ RWD Coupe Auto: 44,090

BRZ RWD Coupe S Manual: $41,590

BRZ RWD Coupe S Auto: $45,390

MY22 WRX

WRX AWD Manual: $44,990

WRX AWD Sport Lineartronic: $48,990

WRX AWD RS Manual: $50,490

WRX AWD RS Sport Lineartronic: $54,490

WRX AWD tS Sport Lineartronic: $56,990

WRX Sportswagon AWD Sport: $49,990

WRX Sportswagon AWD GT Sport Lineartronic: $55,490

WRX Sprotswagon AWD tS Sport Lineartronic: $57,990