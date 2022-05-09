Prices increases for Subaru Impreza, XV, Outback, BRZ, up to $1400

Subaru Australia has announced that popular models like the Impreza, XV and Outback have been slapped with an $800 price increase in its latest price adjustment, while prices for the sporty MY23 BRZ have jumped by as much as $1400.
Subaru says that in the wake of “increases in costs associated with production and logistics”, the company is left with no choice but to increase list prices for the Outback wagon, XV crossover and the Impreza. Thankfully, Subaru has spared the WRX and the Forester from the latest round of price increases.
The news will hit fans of the Impreza and XV particularly hard, which have already been slapped with price hikes between $400-$500 earlier this year, while Subaru cut its entry-level 2.0i variants from the lineup.
This meant that the entry point into the Impreza range jumped from $23,990 to $27,290, before on-road costs are factored into the equation.
In the case of the Subaru BRZ, the MY23 BRZ range now kicks off from $40,290 for the entry-level BRZ Coupe manual, stretching out to $45,390 for the flagship BRZ Coupe S automatic.
The price increases have been applied to any vehicle purchased from May 5, so if you have already placed a pre-order, your pricing will remain unchanged.
You can see Subaru’s full revised price list below (not including on-road costs):
MY22 Impreza
2.0i-L AWD Sedan Auto: $27,90
2.0i-L AWD Hatch Auto: $27,490
2.0i Premium AWD Hatch Auto: $30,090
2.0i-s AWD Sedan Auto: $32,590
2.0i-S AWD Hatch Auto: 32,790
MY22 XV
2.0i-L AWD: $33,190
2.0i Premium AWD Auto: $35,790
2.0i-S AWD Auto: $38,490
Hybrid L AWD Auto: $36,790
Hybrid S AWD Auto: $42,090
MY22 Forester
2.5i AWD Wagon Auto: $35,990
2.5i-L AWD Wagon Auto: $38,390
2.5 Premium AWD Wagon Auto: $41,140
2.5i Sport AWD Wagon Auto: $42,690
2.5i-S AWD Wagon Auto: $44,190
Hybrid L AWD: $41,390
Hybrid S AWD: $47,190
MY22 Outback
AWD Wagon Auto: $41,490
AWD Sport Wagon Auto: $45,990
AWD Touring Wagon Auto: $49,790
MY23 BRZ
BRZ RWD Coupe Manual: $40,290
BRZ RWD Coupe Auto: 44,090
BRZ RWD Coupe S Manual: $41,590
BRZ RWD Coupe S Auto: $45,390
MY22 WRX
WRX AWD Manual: $44,990
WRX AWD Sport Lineartronic: $48,990
WRX AWD RS Manual: $50,490
WRX AWD RS Sport Lineartronic: $54,490
WRX AWD tS Sport Lineartronic: $56,990
WRX Sportswagon AWD Sport: $49,990
WRX Sportswagon AWD GT Sport Lineartronic: $55,490
WRX Sprotswagon AWD tS Sport Lineartronic: $57,990