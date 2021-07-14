For Sale: 2004 Renault Clio V6 in Australia

A cool find has popped up for sale in Australia. Yes, one of those crazy little 2004 Renault Clio V6 Sport hot hatches, with an eye-opening asking price.

The phase 2 Renault Clio V6 Sport is renowned for being one of the most aggressive and bonkers hot hatches ever created. Renault Sport engineers wanted to replace the rear seats in a regular front-wheel drive Clio with a powerful mid-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive system.

When the phase 2 was released back in 2003, it was the most powerful hot hatch in the world thanks to a 188kW and 300Nm push from the updated ES9J4, 2.9-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine. It sprints from 0-100km/h in just over 6 seconds, and has a top speed rated at 246km/h.

More specifically, the car in question here is build number 233; one of just 354 right-hand drive units to ever roll out from Renault’s factory, and one of 1308 ever be produced, overall. There were also 1513 examples of the phase 1 produced, between 2001 and 2003.

According to the classified, this car has recently undergone a major service which included a new water pump, new disc brakes, and a cam belt replacement, as well as the installation of the ‘correct’ 260km/h Clio V6 instrument cluster.

It comes with “one of the most extensive history files” available. Only problem is, interested buyers will need to part way with $129,900 to get their hands on the wild ride. Head over to the carsales ad for more info. The car is located Victoria by the looks of it.