Hardcore Ferrari SF90 ‘Versione Speciale’ spotted testing (video)

Ferrari has been spotted testing out a potential new range-topper for the already manic SF90 Stradale hybrid supercar range, with video footage showing a prototype testing on the streets.

The footage comes from car-spotter Varryx who spotted a very special prototype mule of the SF90 Stradale, complete with a massive rear wing and a camouflaged bonnet hiding potentially more aggressive intakes that could signal Maranello is preparing for a new, hardcore SF90 flagship.

Video footage emerged late last year of a hardcore SF90 variant being thrashed around the company’s Fiorano test track, and in its earnings report earlier this year confirmed the arrival of four new or updated models, which is more than likely a reference to the forthcoming track-focused SF90 variant spotted testing here.

Reports are that the SF90 flagship might be known as the VS, short for the , though this is yet to be confirmed.

It looks set to take the existing 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 powerplant paired with three electric motors, offering even more power and torque, with a toughened-up suspension system and fairly drastic weight-saving measures like what we’ve seen on Ferrari’s performance specials in the past.

Power and torque figures from the stock unit stand at a very impressive 736kW/1000Nm, which allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.