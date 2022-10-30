Mercedes-AMG reveals F1 Edition for new C 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off its latest Formula 1-inspired F1 Edition of the new C 63 S E Performance, which is set for a limited production run.

While it might be losing four cylinders, Mercedes-AMG is keen to show punters that the C 63 nameplate won’t be losing any performance as it downsizes and moves to a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Considering the power figures the company is claiming from the upcoming C 63 S E Performance, it’s hard to argue. Under the bonnet, the new model receives a 2.0-litre M139 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol producing 350kW/545Nm, which is impressive in its own right, but comes paired with an electric motor over the rear axle, boosting the combined output to 500kW of power and no less than 1020Nm of torque.

The company says the C 63 S E Performance can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, making it quicker than its twin-turbo V8 and naturally-aspirated V8 predecessors.

The complex engine design fits a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission for the ICE unit, with a two-speed transmission fitted to the rear-mounted electric motor that also gains a limited-slip differential. Power to the e-motor is supplied by a 6.1kWh battery pack.

The F1 Edition stands out from the rest of the C 63 range with a set of five-twin-spoke 20-inch forged wheels, red highlights around the body that match the FIA’s F1 Medical Car, and a bespoke aerodynamic bodykit that adds a massive front slipper, rear diffuser and a spoiler lip.

Buyers can also opt for one of two Night Packages that blacks out pretty much everything for a more menacing touch.

Inside, AMG has fitted a set of performance seats wrapped in black Nappa leather with red highlights, red seatbelts and a heap of carbon fibre elements around the cabin, a steering wheel wrapped in microfibre and a set of F1 Edition badges.