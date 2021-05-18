2021 RAM 1500 now on sale in Australia from $79,950

RAM Trucks Australia has announced the new-look 2021 RAM 1500 is currently rolling off the production floor in Melbourne, and are set for a dealership near you.

Over the past few months RAM has been conducting a series of tests for the 1500, including a trip from Melbourne to Broome and to Townsville and back again via Alice Springs. On that journey, one of its test vehicles tackled the 30,000km trip while towing its maximum capacity. Now, though, RAM is ready for deliveries and says the 1500 is an absolute ute-destroyer.

It comes with a 5.7-litre HEMI V8 petrol engine, like the outgoing model, fitted with fuel-saving cylinder-deactivation technology, as well as a mild hybrid system in the upper-level Laramie and Limited models for short bursts of torque and brake regeneration. RAM says the 5.7-litre unit is good for 291kW and 556Nm, making it the second-most powerful ute on the local market, behind the 313kW Chevrolet Silverado.

The 1500 is available with 22-inch alloy wheels, active air suspension to keep its weight under control through the bends, as well as electronically-deploying side steps. There’s also a massive dual-pane panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, a 900-Watt Harman Kardon sound system with a 10-inch woofer and active noise cancellation available.

In the base Express variant the media system is controlled via a 5.0-inch touch-screen, with the mid-spec variants moving up to an 8.4-inch screen, and the top Laramie and Limited featuring a new 12-inch unit. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is standard on the 8.4 and 12-inch units, with the top Limited version coming equipped with a 360-degree parking camera.

Aside from the big improvements in equipment and safety, the 2021 RAM 1500 also shows off the updated design which has been available overseas for some time. Highlights include new-look headlights with daytime running lights, a switch to a hexagonal front grille theme, more defined wheel arches, and a fresh tailgate and lights. Speaking about the new model, RAM Trucks Australia national manager, Jeff Barber, said:

“The all-new 1500 DT marks the culmination of a detailed planning, development, remanufacturing and testing programme with our local and global partners, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US). The DT version now swells our 1500 range to five diverse models, from the price-leading Express Quad to Crew Cab, Warlock II, and now DT versions of Laramie, and Limited.”

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2021 RAM 1500 Express Quad Cab: $79,950

2021 RAM 1500 Crew Cab: $89,950

2021 RAM 1500 Crew Cab Ram Box: $94,450

2021 RAM 1500 Warlock Crew Cab RamBox: $108,950

2021 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab: $114,950

2021 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab RamBox: $119,900

2021 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab RamBox Launch Edition: $139,950

2021 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab RamBox: $139,950