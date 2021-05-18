McLaren 720S Gulf by MSO revealed, celebrates renewed partnership

May 18, 2021
Car News, McLaren, Turbo, V8

In a special blast from the past, McLaren’s in-house personalisation arm, McLaren Special Operations (MSO), has unveiled a special 720S sporting the iconic Gulf Oil International racing colours.

The project came about as Gulf Oil International confirmed it would reignite its alliance with McLaren, with a renewed agreement announced last year that will see Gulf as one of McLaren’s major strategic partners. The agreement saw Gulf become McLaren Automotive’s preferred supplier of lubricants, with future high performance engines coming out of Woking set to be lubed up exclusively by Gulf oil products.

The two have quite a long and historic past, after first partnering up back in 1968 in Formula 1 and Can-Am competitions which stretched out to 1973. They teamed up once again in the 1990s with the GTC Competition team’s iconic McLaren F1 GTR, which took out the 1996 BPR Global Endurance Series as well as the 1997 Le Mans event in the GT1 Class.

The latest 720S wrapped in Gulf livery celebrates the collaboration, with McLaren adding that a limited number of customers will also have the opportunity to have their supercar hand-painted by the MSO team in Gulf colours.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

McLaren says that after a number of attempts, the MSO team has settled on a pallet of premium paints supplied by AkzoNobel after more than 20 days of work on behalf of MSO’s team of craftsmen and women.

Other special touches include orange brake calipers, some interior tweaks including a Gulf logo embroidered on the headrests, and logos painted on the door sills. There is also a new steering wheel design that adds some carbon fibre and centre stripe, matching the exterior finish. McLaren Automotive’s CEO, Mike Flewitt, said:

“McLaren Automotive has firmly established itself as the pioneering supercar company within just 10 years, but the McLaren brand has a remarkable history before this and it is always great to see customers embracing famous liveries on modern McLaren supercars. The 720S in Gulf colours celebrates two high-performance brands who draw on a deep automotive and racing history that have embarked on a new strategic partnership to excite customers and fans around the world.”

Flewitt also said the project is a demonstration of MSO’s capabilities, covering everything from complete restorations to making finer detailed touches and options on new orders.

Tags
,

Related Articles

MSO creates bespoke Gulf Racing McLaren Elva
MSO creates bespoke Gulf Racing McLaren Elva
McLaren Elva Gulf makes Australian debut at Sydney Concours event
McLaren Elva Gulf makes Australian debut at Sydney Concours event
McLaren 720S Le Mans edition celebrates 25 years since F1 GTR win
McLaren 720S Le Mans edition celebrates 25 years since F1 GTR win
McLaren selling its Woking headquarters to GNL for £170m
McLaren selling its Woking headquarters to GNL for £170m

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.