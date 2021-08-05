2021 Hyundai Staria MPV on sale in Australia from $48,500, AWD confirmed

Hyundai Australia has given us the specs, features and price lists for its new 2022 Hyundai Staria van arriving this month, which brings in a futuristic design, a big boost in technology, and some new powertrain configurations including AWD.

The local company says that the optional all-wheel drive variant is an extremely compelling, value-for-money proposition, coming in at around $20,000 less than the closest alternative all-wheel drive people mover.

The lineup ranges from the base Staria, Staria Elite, and Staria Highlander. These are being offered with two powertrain options, including a 3.5-litre MPi V6 petrol pushing out 200kW/331Nm, and the AWD variants receive a 2.2 CRDi turbo-diesel throwing out 130kW/430Nm. Both use an eight-speed automatic transmission, with Hyundai confirming a 2500kg braked towing capacity. The petrol variant is rated at 10.5L/100km on the combined cycle, while the diesel returns of 8.2L/100km.

The Staria rides on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, with sleek exterior styling featuring a set of LED headlights and daytime running lamps on the front, with a strip of LED combination lights on the rear. It measures in at 5253mm long, 1970mm wide, 1990mm high and has a wheelbase of 3273mm, and offers more than 1081mm of headroom for those in the third-row of the cabin, making the Staria look extremely spacious, on paper at least.

The rear of the cabin has been designed to be super flexible for large families, with seats that slide and fold, five USB ports, 16 cupholders, automatic sliding doors and powered tailgate that can close when you walk away.

Hyundai is also keen to point out that all variants receive a huge amount of safety kit, with seven airbags, blind-spot and rear-cross traffic collision-avoidance assist, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning included as standard.

As standard, the $48,500 entry-level Staria receives automatic LED head and taillights with a set of daytime running lamps, 18-inch grey alloys, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired with a six-speaker audio system, keyless entry, wheel-mounted paddle shifters, air-conditioning with vents for the second and third rows, Qi wireless smartphone charging, four USB ports in the rear, cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a full-sized spare tyre.

Stepping up to the Elite adds leather seats, an upgraded 10.25-inch display with satellite navigation, digital radio, live traffic updates and a surround-view monitor, as well as smart power sliding doors and tailgate, automatic climate control, 12-way adjustable driver’s seat, curtains for the second and third row, and push-button start.

Finally, the range-topping Highlander variant receives a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, LED interior lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-pane sunroof and a choice of interior colour options.

Hyundai says that the Staria arrives in dealerships this month. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Hyundai Staria 3.5 V6 FWD: $48,500

2022 Hyundai Staria 2.2CRDi AWD: $51,500

2022 Hyundai Staria Elite 3.5 V6 FWD: $56,500

2022 Hyundai Staria Elite 2.2CRDi AWD: $59,500

2022 Hyundai Staria Highlander 3.5 V6 FWD: $63,500

2022 Hyundai Staria Highlander 2.2CRDi AWD: $66,500