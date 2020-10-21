2021 Mazda BT-50 awarded 5-star ANCAP safety (videos)

October 22, 2020
Car News, Mazda, Safety, Utes and pickups, Videos

The 2021 Mazda BT-50 has just been awarded the full five-star ANCAP safety rating, following recent crash tests of the Isuzu D-Max and assessment of the Mazda’s design and active assist features.

ANCAP says the full score was applied after analysing crash tests conducted locally on the Isuzu D-Max. As we know, the new BT-50 is heavily based on the D-Max. The safety assessment division also evaluated technical data supplied.

Since the BT-50 features different styling to the D-Max, ANCAP also conducted testing on the BT-50 to check for any differences in pedestrian safety (videos below). They found a “very slight” increase in risk of injury over the D-Max, thus the score for vulnerable road user protection is 67 per cent (down from 69 per cent in the D-Max).

In other areas, the BT-50 received a score of 83 per cent for adult occupant protection, and 89 per cent for child occupant protection. These scores are shared with the D-Max. It was also given 81 per cent for its active safety assist systems, like the D-Max. ANCAP director of communications and advocacy, Rhianne Robson, said:

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“This top rating underscores the importance placed on safety by Mazda, with all models in its range carrying a 5 star ANCAP safety rating. It is reassuring to see the safety of Mazda customers and other road users being prioritised regardless of market segment.”

The five-star score applies to all variants. All variants feature advanced safety tech, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep and departure warning, and a speed assistance system.

Tags
,

Related Articles

2020 Mazda CX-30 awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating2020 Mazda CX-30 awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating January 31, 2020
2021 Isuzu D-Max awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)2021 Isuzu D-Max awarded 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video) September 16, 2020
2020 Audi A1 scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating2020 Audi A1 scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating November 5, 2019
2020 BMW 1 Series scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video)2020 BMW 1 Series scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating (video) December 4, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive