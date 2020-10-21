2021 Mazda BT-50 awarded 5-star ANCAP safety (videos)

The 2021 Mazda BT-50 has just been awarded the full five-star ANCAP safety rating, following recent crash tests of the Isuzu D-Max and assessment of the Mazda’s design and active assist features.

ANCAP says the full score was applied after analysing crash tests conducted locally on the Isuzu D-Max. As we know, the new BT-50 is heavily based on the D-Max. The safety assessment division also evaluated technical data supplied.

Since the BT-50 features different styling to the D-Max, ANCAP also conducted testing on the BT-50 to check for any differences in pedestrian safety (videos below). They found a “very slight” increase in risk of injury over the D-Max, thus the score for vulnerable road user protection is 67 per cent (down from 69 per cent in the D-Max).

In other areas, the BT-50 received a score of 83 per cent for adult occupant protection, and 89 per cent for child occupant protection. These scores are shared with the D-Max. It was also given 81 per cent for its active safety assist systems, like the D-Max. ANCAP director of communications and advocacy, Rhianne Robson, said:

“This top rating underscores the importance placed on safety by Mazda, with all models in its range carrying a 5 star ANCAP safety rating. It is reassuring to see the safety of Mazda customers and other road users being prioritised regardless of market segment.”

The five-star score applies to all variants. All variants feature advanced safety tech, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep and departure warning, and a speed assistance system.