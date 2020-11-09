2021 Hyundai i30 Sedan N previewed

Hyundai is getting ready to unveil its newest N performance product, today releasing some preview images of the i30 Sedan N – also known as the Elantra N in some markets.

The new i30 sedan is, as we found out during its recent Australian debut, slightly bigger than the regular i30 hatch. It’s based on Hyundai’s latest K3 platform, with a wheelbase stretched 70mm over the hatch, with a 30mm wider footprint.

For the N version we should expect the same uprated 2.0-litre turbo as the facelifted i30 N hatch. The revised unit produces 206kW and 392Nm, and is hooked up to a six-speed manual or a brand-new eight-speed dual-clutch auto.

As these previews show, the i30 Sedan N features a more aggressive front end with an integrated spoiler down below, along with extended side skirts, and then a big rear spoiler mounted on two struts. A neat diffuser element sits below supporting twin big-bore exhaust outlets.

We can also see some newly-designed alloy wheels incorporating a unique Y-spoke pattern. They hide proper N performance brakes. Expect these to be suspended by a sporty spring and damper package, with adjustable modes available for the driver.

The new model will come in as a very interesting proposition considering there are currently no direct competitors. In fact, the closest rivals will be the premium Audi S3 sedan and the Mercedes-AMG A 35 and A 45 sedans.

It’s all part of Hyundai’s latest product onslaught, with seven N or N Line models to arrive by the end of 2022. After this sedan, the remaining two are likely to be the Kona N and another N Line SUV.