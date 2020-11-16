2021 Audi SQ2 revealed, confirmed for Australia

Looking to buy a small performance SUV? You’ll be interested to hear Audi has just unveiled the 2021 SQ2, bringing in a freshened up design and more power. The new model has been confirmed for Australia, too.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that generates 221kW and 400Nm. This is connected up to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s renowned quattro system. As you would expect, this is a great recipe for sporty driving.

Across the 0-100km/h sprint, Audi says the clock stops in just 4.9 seconds. Flat out, the muscly little SUV tops out at 250km/h. Despite the impressive performance the official average fuel consumption is a reasonable 7.7L/100km.

For comparison, it’s nearest competitor, the BMW X2 M35i, produces 225kW/450Nm yet offers the same claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds, with an average consumption of 7.4L/100km. The Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 develops 225kW/400Nm, offering a 0-100km/h time of 5.2 seconds, and fuel consumption of 8.0L/100km.

The 2021 Audi SQ2 comes standard with an active exhaust system that promises a fuller note as the speed increases. It also features special S sports suspension with the ride height lowered by 20mm over the regular Q2, and the steering is revised for a more direct feel. Drivers car select between Auto, Efficiency, Dynamic, and Individual driving modes.

Audi designers have pulled out yet another clean and smart exterior design for the new model. A large single-frame octagonal grille sits at the front but it’s now positioned lower down, with narrow slits between it and the bonnet like what’s seen on the latest A1. New-look LED headlights come as standard, with optional Matrix technology, and new side skirt strips, side mirrors, and roof spoiler complement the look. A quad-outlet exhaust system, neat diffuser, and LED taillights enhance the SUV’s sporty presence.

Inside, the 2021 SQ2 comes standard with a sports steering wheel and sports front seats, along with stainless steel pedals, and a unique dark trim and illuminated door sills. Buyers can option for either fabric and leather, Nappa leather, and Dinamica microfibre, with rock grey, black, or magma red highlights.

Audi Australia confirms the new model will go on sale locally, with arrival scheduled for mid-2021. Prices and specs will be confirmed closer to its launch. It will enter the market as the first SQ2 for Australia.