BMW Australia adds stock locator to its online shop

Online buying has become a prominent aspect of the retail industry, including in the new vehicle market. And to enhance the experience BMW Australia has just announced a new stock locator system for its online shop.

BMW Australia launched its online shop in July, with the ability to secure a 530e PHEV in an easy four-step process. This second phase of the BMW Shop launch includes the possibility for customers to browse available stock in their location. This means you can see what new vehicles are available, in specific trim and colour combinations, without leaving your home.

Customers can request a test drive through the online shop using their chosen postcode as well, and request a price quotation or utilise online chat facilities to speak directly with a sales consultant. As no surprise, the online shop has been set up to reduce hazards relating to the COVID-19 virus. In a statement today, BMW Australia said:

“The stock locator tool additionally allows customers to carry out initial research on their vehicle and place a deposit with minimal person-to-person contact at a time when social distancing continues to be a factor in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

BMW says the system is continuously updated to include new vehicle arrivals at BMW dealerships around the country. If customers find their ideal vehicle model and in the ideal specification, purchase, delivery and handover can be completed in a matter of days.

BMW isn’t the only carmaker to accommodate completely online buying experiences. Many rival brands also provide similar facilities.