2020 Nissan Navara update now on sale in Australia

A mild refresh for the 2020 Nissan Navara has been announced for Australia, bringing in some revisions to the interior and exterior, enhancements to improve noise and vibrations, and a new black styling package for the ST.

The dual-cab lineup spans from the RX, SL, ST, ST-X, N-TREK, to the rugged N-TREK Warrior. All models feature a new acoustic windscreen to help minimise external noise, with fresh sound-absorbing materials applied to the centre console, firewall and transmission tunnel to reduce noise and vibration.

For the exterior Nissan is offering a black pack for the ST, which introduces a black front grille, fog light clusters, side mirrors, and a black sports bar in the back. There’s also a set of black-on-silver 18-inch alloy wheels that replace the previous 16-inch items.

As for the interior, all trims lines except the base RX come with Nissan’s latest 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface incorporating Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Going for the ST-X and up adds an around-view camera system providing a bird’s-eye view when parking.

All models offer a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity, and come with a brake-type limited-slip differential for the rear, auto headlights, daytime running lights, and ISOFIX child seat anchor points in the back. Speaking about the updated model, Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester said:

“These changes deliver even more of what our customers want from their Navara. Not only do they add more refinement right across the Dual Cab range, but they also unlock a new tough look for one of our most popular, and most accessible, models, the Navara ST.”

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Navara dual-cab RX 6MT (4×2): $34,550

2020 Navara dual-cab RX 7AT (4×2): $37,050

2020 Navara dual-cab RX 7AT (4×4): $44,200

2020 Navara dual-cab SL 6MT (4×4): $45,400

2020 Navara dual-cab SL 7AT (4×4): $47,900

2020 Navara dual-cab ST 6MT (4×2): $42,050

2020 Navara dual-cab ST 7AT (4×2): $44,550

2020 Navara dual-cab ST 6MT (4×4): $48,750

2020 Navara dual-cab ST 7AT (4×4): $51,250

2020 Navara dual-cab ST-X 6MT (4×2): $46,450

2020 Navara dual-cab ST-X 7AT (4×2): $48,950

2020 Navara dual-cab ST-X 6MT (4×4): $53,600

2020 Navara dual-cab ST-X 7AT (4×4): $56,100

2020 Navara dual-cab N-TREK 6MT (4×4): $56,800

2020 Navara dual-cab N-TREK 7AT (4×4): $59,300

2020 Navara dual-cab N-TREK Warrior 6MT (4×4): $63,490

2020 Navara dual-cab N-TREK Warrior 7AT (4×4): $65,990