Bentley considers even bigger SUV than Bentayga – report

March 20, 2020
Bentley, Car News, SUV

Bentley is considering launching more SUVs, including one that’s even bigger and grander than the Bentayga, along with a smaller one to suit a wider market and an elegant coupe version, the company’s CEO has revealed.

Speaking in an Automotive News report recently, Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said last year saw the best global sales yet for the Bentayga. Bentley sold 11,006 vehicles around the world during that year, with just under 5000 of those coming from the SUV.

In other words, SUVs are in high demand at the moment and Hallmark suggests the luxury SUV market segment is still in its infancy. Soon, more competitors will jump into this space. Aston Martin will soon launch its DBX, and Ferrari is set to launch its Purosangue. So, to keep on top of these, Hallmark imagines more SUVs from Bentley. He said:

“I could imagine a bigger one, I could imagine a smaller one, I could imagine a coupe-type one and I could definitely imagine battery electric, but only battery electric when you get past that ’25 to ’30 period.”

Bentley was reportedly planning a coupe-like version of the Bentayga back when it launched the model in 2016. However, it’s understood that due to parent company Volkswagen and its dieselgate scandal, such projects had to be shelved.

While a coupe model might still be on the cards, it seems Hallmark is firstly interested in launching a bigger SUV. At the moment the Bentayga stands slightly smaller than its main rival, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. “We’d love to make an even more luxurious, even bigger Bentayga. Watch this space,” Hallmark said.

In Australia the Bentayga isn’t the most popular model. Although sales of specific models are not reported in VFACTS figures, Bentley sold 71 examples of the Bentayga here during 2019, and 115 examples of its “coupe/convertible” models. It also sold 5 “sedans”.

Tags

Related Articles

Bentley considering larger SUV than Bentayga – reportBentley considering larger SUV than Bentayga – report April 14, 2019
Bentley Bentayga V8 Design Series announcedBentley Bentayga V8 Design Series announced April 5, 2019
Bentley Bentayga Speed revealed, world's fastest SUVBentley Bentayga Speed revealed, world's fastest SUV February 18, 2019
Bentley Bentayga breaks SUV record at 2018 Pikes PeakBentley Bentayga breaks SUV record at 2018 Pikes Peak June 25, 2018

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive