Meet the Italian HEMI V8-powered, Jeep Wrangler-based FEROX500 tank

The Jeep Wrangler is famed for its simplicity and rugged off-road abilities, which looks to have inspired an Italian company by the name of Militem to push the platform to the absolute extreme with its latest creation.

It goes by the name FEROX500, but you can think of it as the most hardcore Wrangler you’ve ever seen. It is powered by the 6.4-litre HEMI V8 powering the US-only Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, pushing out 345kW of power and 637Nm of torque.

Power is put to all four wheels via an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic, which results in a 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds. It rides on 22-inch Militem Hybrid Forged wheels, wearing 325/50R22 tyres.

As you can tell by the promotional clip below, Militem’s creation is most likely going to find its home on more smooth city streets than it will off-road trails, and as a result, has received a series of styling upgrades that make a bold statement.

There’s a bold new bodykit from Militem, a 2.0-inch lift kit with Militem Performance Shocks, while the interior is covered in Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery, with a heap of carbon fibre thrown in for good measure.

For those that do plan on hitting the trails, though, the Ferox500 receives a two-inch lift kit, upgraded Militem shock absorbers and dampers, as well as a new brake package from Powerbrake.

For those that are interested, Militem has priced the Ferox500 at 149,500 euros before taxes are added, or around AU$226,000; the SUV is covere by a three-year/100,000km warranty.