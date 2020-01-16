2020 Honda Civic hatch update now on sale in Australia

January 16, 2020
Honda Australia is introducing the 2020 Civic hatch range, bringing in more advanced safety tech for most models, some new colour options, and announcing some revisions for the exterior and interior.

Five main trim lines are on offer, spanning from the VTi, VTi-S, VTi-L, RS, and VTi-LX. The entry two continue to be powered by a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder producing 104kW and 174Nm, while the top three use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that produces 127kW and 220Nm. All come standard with a CVT auto.

As standard, all modes now come with the Advanced Display Audio touch-screen media interface packed with Apple CarPlay. The screen now features a manual volume knob as opposed to the original touch button control, and there are a number of physical main menu buttons that run down the side of the screen.

Honda Sensing safety platform is now standard on the majority of the Civic hatch lineup, including the VTi-L and RS. It includes auto high-beam headlights, as well as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

In terms of design changes, the VTi and VTi-S trims feature all-new wheel styles, with the VTi-L getting a new dark grey finish for its 17-inch alloy wheels. The top VTi-LX now comes with the former RS alloy wheels, while the RS gets new-look 18-inch items wrapped in 235/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

Both the front and rear bumper bars have been updated, with new body-coloured accents in the corners, a new front grille layout, and an updated rear diffuser section for the RS. Rear privacy glass is standard on the VTi-S and up, and there’s a fresh Phoenix Orange paint colour available for the RS, and a new Taffeta White available for all except the RS.

The 2020 Honda Cvici hatch officially goes on sale in Australia this week, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-road costs):

2020 Civic VTi hatch 1.8 auto: $22,790
2020 Civic VTi-S hatch 1.8 auto: $24,990
2020 Civic VTi-L hatch 1.5T auto: $28,390
2020 Civic RS hatch 1.5T auto: $33,540
2020 Civic VTi-LX hatch 1.5T auto: $34,090

