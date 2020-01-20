2020 Fiat 500 update now on sale in Australia

Looking to buy a new city car? You might be interested to hear Fiat Australia has just announced some updates with the launch of its 2020 Fiat 500 range, bringing in more tech and convenience for the modern Euro classic.

The Fiat 500 continues on with its iconic and cute Italian design, but thanks to some updates the new model is now better-equipped than ever before. Two variants are available, including the Lounge and Club, and these are offer in traditional hatchback or convertible body style.

Both are powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 51kW and 102Nm. This is connected up to a five-speed single-clutch sequential automatic with front-wheel drive in most models, except the base Lounge hatch comes with a five-speed manual. Fiat claims 0-100km/h comes up in 12.9 seconds in all models.

As standard, all variants come with a 7.0-inch Uconnect touch-screen media interface packaging in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and voice control. There’s also a 7.0-inch TFT digital screen for the driver’s instrument cluster as standard, along with rear parking sensors, cruise control, climate control, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Moving up to the Club spec adds 16-inch alloy wheels over the Lounge’s 15-inch alloys, while digital radio, and a fixed glass sunroof and sun blind are also included (hatch only). Passengers are treated to premium upholstery in a check design too, and there’s auto headlights and wipers for the driver.

Sales of the Fiat 500 have dropped off since its initial introduction back in 2012-2013. During 2019 the local arm sold 673 units, down 12.6 per cent from the 770 units it moved in 2018. In contrast, Australians bought 2443 examples of the 500 during 2013. It did even better in 2014, with 2995 sales. Speaking about the updated model, Guillaume Drelon, director of brand and product strategy at Fiat Australia, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer additional features in the new Fiat 500 lineup that deliver a new level of sophistication. The Fiat 500 is truly a fun expression of its owner and with new technology and aesthetic refinements, it’s never looked better.”

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Fiat 500 Lounge hatch 5-speed manual: $19,250

2020 Fiat 500 Lounge convertible 5-speed auto: $25,250

2020 Fiat 500 Club hatch 5-speed auto: $23,250

2020 Fiat 500 Club convertible 5-speed auto: $27,250