Maserati announces GT, Modena, Trofeo trim levels for MY2022

July 3, 2021
Maserati is refreshing its 2022 model lineup with the addition of three new trim levels – GT, Modena, Trofeo – for its Ghibli, Quattroporto and Levante SUV to meet increasing customer demand for added personalisation.

The first is the new entry-level trim level, called the GT. Maserati describes it as “more urban, minimal and contemporary spirit”, featuring a hybrid four-cylinder powertrain pushing out 246kW in the Ghibli and Levante GT, and a 260kW V6 in the Quattroporte GT.

For the exterior, Ghibli and Levante GT variants receive 18-inch alloys, while the Quattroporte rides on 19-inch alloys. On the inside, the Ghibli GT gets a set of dark leather comfort seats, while the Quattroporte GT gets ‘radica’ trim, and the Levante GT receives piano black trim.

Those looking for extra sporty touches with their Maserati, the company is now offering the Modena grade across the three models. It adds more powerful powertrains and more aggressive styling and interior tweaks. The Ghibli and Levante Modena receive a power bump to 260kW from their V6 engines, while Modena S brings the power up to 320kW and adds the Nerissimo styling package and a set of red brake calipers.

The Quattroporte Modena receives the same 320kW powertrain, as well as 20-inch alloys. Inside, there’s new sport leather seats, and piano black trimmings for the Levante and Quattroporte, while the Ghibli receives a dark mirror finish.

Finally, Maserati’s range-topping Trofeo trim level is focused on a no-sacrifices approach to performance, and includes 432kW-worth of twin-turbo V8 power. Those ticking the Trofeo trim box will receive 21-inch alloys, red brake calipers, and carbon fibre highlights for the exterior, as well as Pieno Fiore natural leather inside.

Maserati says the new trim levels will be available for the 2022 range of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante here in Australia and New Zealand in the fourth quarter of 2021. Prices are yet to be confirmed.

