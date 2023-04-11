VW to farewell combustion engine with T-Roc in 2026 – report

Volkswagen will reportedly say goodbye to its pure internal combustion engines (ICE) in 2026 with the roll out of the new T-Roc, as it moves toward an all-electric lineup by 2033.

The news comes from Autocar, saying the second-generation T-Roc will be the last Volkswagen vehicle powered by an ICE unit without any electronic assistance before the lineup gains hybrid systems and eventually becomes an all-electric fleet from 2033.

Ahead of the second-gen T-Roc’s arrival, Volkswagen is set to launch a new Passat sedan and Tiguan SUV, as well as a new Golf apparently hitting the market by 2025.

The report says that Volkswagen has denied any immediate plans for an all-electric T-Roc after a trademark for the ‘ID Roc’ name was submitted to German authorities.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said that the move to trademark the ID Roc name is “future-proofing” rather than locking anything in, adding: “We don’t have immediate plans for an electric T-Roc, but we see a model like this in the future.”

The spokesperson also said the current internal-combustion engine T-Roc is “one of our best-selling models, so we will not abandon this segment”.

When it arrives, Volkswagen’s second-generation T-Roc is set to ride on the same MQB platform you’ll find underpinning cars like the Skoda Kodiaq and the Audi Q2, and will likely feature some mild-hybrid variants at the top of the lineup.

Volkswagen executives have previously stated that meeting Euro 7 emission regulations has been difficult for the company and, according to the report, VW is “prepared to take its small cars – such as the Polo – off sale instead of engineering them to meet regulations”.