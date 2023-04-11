Car News Volkswagen

VW to farewell combustion engine with T-Roc in 2026 – report

Alexi Falson

Volkswagen will reportedly say goodbye to its pure internal combustion engines (ICE) in 2026 with the roll out of the new T-Roc, as it moves toward an all-electric lineup by 2033.

The news comes from Autocar, saying the second-generation T-Roc will be the last Volkswagen vehicle powered by an ICE unit without any electronic assistance before the lineup gains hybrid systems and eventually becomes an all-electric fleet from 2033.

Ahead of the second-gen T-Roc’s arrival, Volkswagen is set to launch a new Passat sedan and Tiguan SUV, as well as a new Golf apparently hitting the market by 2025.

The report says that Volkswagen has denied any immediate plans for an all-electric T-Roc after a trademark for the ‘ID Roc’ name was submitted to German authorities.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said that the move to trademark the ID Roc name is “future-proofing” rather than locking anything in, adding: “We don’t have immediate plans for an electric T-Roc, but we see a model like this in the future.”

The spokesperson also said the current internal-combustion engine T-Roc is “one of our best-selling models, so we will not abandon this segment”.

When it arrives, Volkswagen’s second-generation T-Roc is set to ride on the same MQB platform you’ll find underpinning cars like the Skoda Kodiaq and the Audi Q2, and will likely feature some mild-hybrid variants at the top of the lineup.

Volkswagen executives have previously stated that meeting Euro 7 emission regulations has been difficult for the company and, according to the report, VW is “prepared to take its small cars – such as the Polo – off sale instead of engineering them to meet regulations”.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories