Volvo Calls it Quits on Diesel Powertrains in 2024 Ahead of All-Electric Future

Volvo Cars has confirmed it will quit production of diesel powertrains in early 2024 as it moves toward an all-electric future by the end of the decade.

The company conceded that just four years ago, the diesel engine “was our bread and butter in Europe,” while its electrified lineup was just coming into conception.

Now, though, Volvo says the trend has “largely inverted itself,” driven by consumer demand and increasingly stringent emissions regulations in Europe and abroad, with the majority sold coming in the form of an electrified hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery-electric vehicle.

Locally, Volvo has announced plans to sell only battery-electric vehicles here in Australia by 2026, spearheaded by the EX90, the XC90’s replacement, as well as the EX30, CX40 and the C40.

The announcement solidifies Volvo’s position as a market leader in terms of sustainability, becoming one of the first manufacturers to phase out production of diesel powertrains entirely well ahead of the planned 2035 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles in Europe.

“Electric powertrains are our future, and superior to combustion engines they generate less noise, less vibration, less servicing costs for our customers and zero tailpipe emissions,” says Volvo’s Chief, Jim Rowan.

“We’re fully focused on creating a broad portfolio of premium, fully electric cars that deliver on everything our customers expect from a Volvo – and are a key part of our response to climate change,” Rowan added.

“We’re committed to doing our part and encourage our peers as well as political leaders around the globe to do theirs,” he concluded.