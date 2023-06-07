Volvo EX30 unveiled, on sale in Australia from $59,990

The all-new Volvo EX30 has been revealed as the company’s third dedicated electric vehicle, following the C40 and upcoming EX90. This is all in line with the company’s plans to offer only fully electric vehicles by 2030.

Although other variants will be available overseas, Volvo Australia has confirmed it will be introducing three variants that all feature a 69kWh battery. The single motor Extended range produces 200kW and 343Nm, while a flagship twin-motor Performance model develops 315kW and 543Nm.

In the powerful Performance variant, Volvo claims the EX30 covers 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. That makes it the quickest production Volvo ever. Figures for the Standard range (not coming to Australia) and Extended are 5.7 and 5.3 seconds, but overseas the standard range uses a smaller 51kWh battery but produces the same 200kW output.

As for the range figures, the Extended offers 480km and the Performance covers 460km, on the WLTP cycle. The Standard range covers 351km using its smaller battery. Charging is possible at up to 153kW in the 69kWh system and 134kW with the 51kWh setup.

The new model is described by Volvo as being the most sustainable model it has ever produced. That’s thanks to the use of a range of renewable materials for the interior, including waste fibres of denim recycling, as well as flax and wool materials.

Up on the dash is a 12.3-inch touch-screen media interface running Google built-in apps and services, and there’s also a new wireless Apple CarPlay connection. The EX30 offers over-the-air updates as well so the system continues to run the latest software.

Volvo has spent special attention on the seats to ensure optimum comfort and relaxation, while ergonomics are optimised thanks to a slim design for the front chairs that allows for maximum rear legroom. The seat-backs are also upholstered like the front.

The Volvo EX30 has been confirmed for Australia as part of the local arm’s push to become a fully electric brand by 2026. That’s four years earlier than the global goal. Stephen Connor, managing director of Volvo Car Australia, said:

“With the EX30 we enter a new, growing segment – the small, fully electric luxury SUV. The EX30 offers a strong value proposition to a new audience in the Australian car market which is increasingly embracing EVs. The EX30 will further drive our accelerated Australian strategy of being an all- electric car company by 2026.”

The new model goes on sale from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Plus: $59,990

Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Ultra: $64,990

Volvo EX30 Twin Performance Ultra: $69,990