2022 Audi A3 on sale in Australia from $46,300, arrives early next year

Audi has confirmed that the first examples of the latest generation A3 sedan and Sportback will arrive in Australia early in 2022, ushering in some new design tweaks and more features than ever before for entry-level variants.

The new A3 lineup is being presented in four model variants, powered by two TFSI petrol engines, starting with the A3 Sportback 35 TFSI and moving through to the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro S line, and the A3 sedan 35 TFSI and the A3 sedan 40 TFSI quattro S line.

The A3 35 TFSI features a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system including a small lithium-ion battery. The electrical setup helps to save about 0.4L/100km in fuel consumption, Audi claims. The powertrain throws out 110kW/250Nm to the front wheels, and is rated at 5.0L/100km for the Sportback and 4.9L/100km for the sedan.

The A3 40 TFSI quattro S line Sportback and sedan variants receive a larger 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder unit producing 140kW/320Nm. These are rated at 6.7 and 6.6L/100km, respectively, on the combined cycle. They also feature all-wheel drive.

In terms of dimensions, the A3 Sportback measures in at 4500mm long, 1820mm wide, 1430mm high and retains the 2640mm wheelbase from the previous model. The A3 sedan is 150mm longer than the A3 Sportback, with both variants receiving boot space of 425 litres.

Audi says the major updates for the A3 lineup here in Australia, though, are reserved for the added equipment lists that buyers will enjoy on even the base model variants.

As standard, the A3 35 TFSI comes riding on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, and receives LED headlights, a powered boot lift, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 10.1-inch infotainment system as well as Audi’s 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. The infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital radio, as well as Audi’s connect plus system.

Stepping up to the 40 TFSI quattro S line adds an exterior styling package with Audi Sport 18-inch alloys, sport seats, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming mirror and Audi’s Drive Select system. Of course, buyers can opt to keep the upgrades coming by ticking either the comfort or premium packages.

The A3 range will be made available in a choice of 12 exterior colours and three interior finishes, and can be packaged with a five-year service plan package for $2256. Prices start from the following (before on-road costs):

2022 Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI 110kW: $46,300

2022 Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro S 140kW: $52,900

2022 Audi A3 Sedan 35 TFSI 110kW: $48,800

2022 Audi A3 Sedan 40 TFSI quattro S line 140kW: $55,400