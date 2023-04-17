Volkswagen ID.7 to debut later today as fully electric mid-size sedan

Volkswagen is set to take the wraps off a near-production version of the ID.7 battery-electric sedan in an upcoming livestream later today, ahead of an expected market entry in 2025.

The ID.7 is VW’s closest thing to a direct Tesla Model S rival, with the company’s flagship battery-electric vehicle becoming the seventh EV to be based on the MEB platform you’ll also find underpinning the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and the ID.Buzz.

While we’ll have to wait for the official unveiling later today to confirm specifications, we do know that the ID.7 measures in at 377mm longer than the ID.4 SUV, bringing its total length figure to 4959mm, with a wheelbase spanning 2946mm.

Pre-production prototypes have been doing the rounds with a rear-mounted electric motor producing 210kW/545Nm, and range figures speculated around the 615km mark from the 82kWh lithium-ion battery.

Volkswagen is expected to package the ID.7 with a larger 91kWh lithium-ion pack for a potential long-range variant. Until its official reveal, though, this all remains speculation.

Inside, the ID.7 is expected to bring some serious space and entertainment initiatives. Imelda Labbé, board member of the Volkswagen brand, said:

“The ID.7 is an extremely important model for Volkswagen in China, Canada and the USA. It impresses with plenty of space, innovative assist systems and modern features like a high-end infotainment system. Our customers will receive a genuine premium package with the first all-electric flagship model from Volkswagen.”

The ID.7 will join VW’s planned range of 10 new ID models that are expected to arrive by 2026, with the live unveiling set for 2:00pm CEST (10pm AEST).