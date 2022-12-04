MY2023 Mitsubishi Outlander announced; new LS Black Edition, added safety tech

Mitsubishi has announced an MY2023 update for its Outlander range in Australia, with the Exceed and Exceed Touring variants picking up the company’s MI-PILOT safety system, atop the introduction of a new LS Black Edition and the downsizing of the entry-level ES’s infotainment system.

Headlining the update for the MY2023 Outlander range is the addition of Mitsubishi’s MI-PILOT driving assistant for the range-topping Exceed and Exceed Tourer, which combines the adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist systems to keep the car under control at speeds above 60km/h. The system features traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition to detect changes in the speed limit and change the vehicle’s speed.

On the topic of safety equipment, Mitsubishi says that all members of the Outlander family have now been fitted with rear autonomous emergency braking and an auto hold park brake.

The update has also ushered in some bad news for Outlander buyers looking at the entry-level ES variant, which has had its 9.0-inch infotainment system replaced with a smaller 8.0-inch unit, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto replaced with a wired connection. The company says this move was made in the wake of the supply chain shortage.

The Exceed and Exceed Tourer pick up a heated steering wheel and sequential front indicators as standard, while the Tourer gains heated seats in the rear and some added two-tone colour options.

The update has also seen the introduction of the Outlander LS Black Edition (pictured) which, as the name suggests, adds a heap of black finishes including 20-inch alloy wheels, a black front grille, door mirrors, bumpers and even interior upholstery tweaks.

Mitsubishi says that the first MY23 Outlander deliveries are expected to touch down here in Australia in January. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

MY2023 Outlander ES 2WD: $36,240

MY2023 Outlander LS 2WD: $39,740

MY2023 Outlander LS Black Edition: $41,490

MY2023 Outlander Aspire 2WD: $43,240

MY2023 Outlander ES AWD: $38,740

MY2023 Outlander LS AWD: $42,240

MY2023 Outlander Aspire AWD: $45,740

MY2023 Outlander Exceed AWD: $50,990

MY2023 Outlander Exceed Tourer AWD: $53,490